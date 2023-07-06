An East Baton Rouge Prison work-release inmate who left his job site and did not return was found and taken into custody Wednesday night, authorities said.
Reginald Robertson, 56, is a Department of Corrections inmate currently housed at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for several simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle convictions.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Hicks said additional details were not immediately available.
The disappearance was the second to take place this week at a Baton Rouge-area jail facility.
Another inmate was back in custody Wednesday after he escaped from Iberville Parish Jail by driving away from the facility in a decommissioned vehicle stolen from the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the department said.
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram around 5:30 a.m. July 4.
Stassi said Billiot was located Wednesday afternoon in St. Mary Parish. He now faces counts of simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.
Staff writer Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.