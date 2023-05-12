Dozens of law enforcement officers and others lined up at Lady of the Lake Hospital on Friday morning for a blood drive for Cpl. Shawn Kelly, the Denham Springs officer who was gravely wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a busy shopping center.

"We're all here to support Shawn," said Sgt. Scott Sterling. "He was the type of guy who was always willing to help."

Kelly is an officer on the traffic division, but Sterling said he always wanted to be involved in other calls and lend a hand when he could.