Baton Rouge police publicly released body camera footage Thursday that shows a murder suspect approaching officers and pointing a gun at them before they shoot and kill him.
BRPD said Dantonior Stalling, 23, shot Dyshon Williams, 18, during a custody dispute at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive the evening of July 21. Stalling then confronted officers while brandishing a gun, leading police to shoot him, the department said.
Video released Thursday shows officers arriving to a chaotic scene in the building's parking lot as screams and cries from multiple people can be heard in the background.
Footage from one officer's body camera clearly shows a man, identified by police as Stalling, appear suddenly from behind a corner, holding a handgun as he walks toward another officer. The first officer yells at Stalling six times to drop the weapon.
Stalling then disappears behind a row of parked cars as he continues to approach the officer. A burst of gunshots is heard as screams in the background intensify. In the recording, Stalling, whose body is blurred, is next seen lying on the pavement.
One officer moves in to handcuff him, per department policy, according to a spokesperson, as another unloads his firearm.
Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said at a press conference Thursday that Stalling was asking officers to kill him as he approached them.
Chief Murphy Paul said Stalling and Dyshon Williams were transported to hospitals but both later succumbed to their injuries.
He said the video will be placed on the department's website for the public to view.
Paul noted that the incident highlights a recent uptick in domestic violence-related shootings.
"We talked a few weeks ago about getting help and taking advantage of resources in the community," Paul said, referring to Baton Rouge's effort to make mental health treatment and domestic violence services more widely accessible.
Had Stalling received mental health treatment, he continued, "we believe we could have prevented a violent incident from occurring."
Individuals seeking resources for victims of domestic violence can contact the Butterfly Society at (225) 347-7725, or email them at thebutterflysociety@gmail.com.
The Bridge Center for Hope offers resources for individuals experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis and can be reached at (225) 256-6604.