The human remains found off River Road in East Feliciana Parish have been identified as a Baton Rouge man, the Sheriff's Office reported Monday night.
The East Feliciana Coroner’s Office and the LSU FACES Lab both responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation when the remains were discovered June 30.
In a statement Monday night, Sheriff Jeffrey Travis said the remains were positively identified through dental records as those of Devante Dangelo Petties. The 27-year-old was reported missing in April but the person who had made that report had not seen Petties since the summer of 2022, Travis said.
Petties’ family was notified of his death on Monday afternoon, the sheriff said.
“The investigation is continuing," Travis said. "The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s Office and our office has additional leads which are being investigated.”
Anyone with information on this matter is urged to call East Feliciana Parish Communications at 225-683-5459 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. You do not have to give your name.