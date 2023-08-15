A body was found in the Mississippi River late Monday night by a dredging company and law enforcement is investigating, officials said.
There were no obvious signs of foul play, a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Coast Guard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday night, about the body discovered during dredging work, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office Maritime Division responded and recovered the body and released it to the Coroner's Office, she said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is working with the LSU Faces Lab to learn the identity of the person whose body was found, said Lt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman.
"The investigation is ongoing and details will follow as they become available," McKneely said.