The body of a St. Francisville woman who went missing after a boat crash last weekend was found Thursday afternoon, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Rachel Hann, 38, had been missing since the boat crash at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. She was a passenger on a 16-foot aluminum vessel when it hit a moving barge in the Mississippi River near St. Francisville.
Hann was ejected into the water and did not resurface, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Search efforts lasted about 20 hours with the help of boats, drones and helicopters before deputies presumed her dead and transitioned the search into a recovery operation.
A volunteer search party located Hann's body at about 3 p.m. near Fancy Point Towhead, an island in the Mississippi River on the Southern edge of West Feliciana Parish, 14 miles from where the crash took place, deputies said.
The boat operator, 37-year-old Anthony Bain of St. Francisville, was found after the crash and airlifted to a local trauma center with severe injuries.
Hann's body was turned over to the West Feliciana Coroner's Office. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will lead the investigation into the boat crash.