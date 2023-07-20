The body of a young man who went missing Wednesday evening while swimming with friends in the Amite River has been found, the East Baton Rouge sheriff's office said.
According to spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, the man was with several others when he jumped into the river from an elevated railroad crossing around 5 p.m. and did not reemerge.
Emergency responders, including the Eastside Fire Department, EMS, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team and the EBRSO Dive Team responded to the scene at the Frenchtown Road BREC Conservation Park.
The search was suspended after the sun went down and resumed early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Hicks said the man's name is being withheld pending family notification.