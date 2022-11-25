Bogalusa's mayor-elect Tyrin Truong called Police Chief Kendall Bullen to resign Friday in response to a federal lawsuit alleging Bogalusa police violated the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died in police custody last year.
Officers took Eric Nelson Sr. into custody in December 2021 for outstanding drug warrants following a car crash and later tased him when he attempted to run. He complained of feeling tired and short of breath in the car ride to jail, reports say.
Video from the police station parking lot that day showed Nelson, limp and handcuffed, being pulled out of a police SUV and laid onto the concrete for five minutes before ambulance arrived.
Police told first responders he had collapsed while walking to jail.
"Chief Bullen has to go because it’s a necessary step in reunifying our city and ensuring this does not happen again," Truong said in a statement. "My administration will do what is necessary to ensure all involved are held accountable for any wrongdoing."
Bullen declined to comment on the lawsuit earlier this week, saying he hadn't seen it. He did not respond to calls for comment Friday regarding Truong's call to resign.
Truong said he could not immediately fire the chief once his term starts because of civil service protections, but that he would "do everything (he) can within the law to hold him accountable should he refuse to resign."