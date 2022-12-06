BOGALUSA — A 23-year-old mayor-elect is mounting a political fight against the police force in this rural city, urging the chief's resignation over a Black man's death in the department's custody last year — and over what the young leader calls a pattern of misconduct within the department.
Tensions between residents and Bogalusa police boiled over Tuesday at a city council meeting, where mayor-elect Tyrin Truong had asked people to voice their concerns about law enforcement.
Video released in November of 28-year-old Eric Nelson's treatment in police custody has roiled the town in recent weeks. But Truong said frustrations with police among some residents long predate Nelson's death.
"My qualms with the chief of police go far beyond the Eric Nelson case," Truong said in an interview. "But I believe it's the straw that broke the camel's back."
Surveillance footage from outside the police station published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune in November shows Bogalusa officers standing by, some with their hands in their pockets, as Nelson, who had been shocked with a stun gun and pulled from a police cruiser, lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement for five minutes as police awaited EMS.
Residents filled seats at city hall Tuesday and many shouted protests about the police, the outgoing mayor and the council's response to Nelson's death.
The panel had to pause its work several times as council members yelled for order. At one point, a scuffle broke out and officers restrained and removed a man who appeared to push past other attendees and walk toward the seated officials.
"I wanted to see some accountability; I wanted to see these officials give a statement to the public," said Crystal Montgomery, a resident who spoke during the public comment period.
A civil rights lawsuit filed by Nelson's family in federal court in November accuses the city's officers and Washington Parish deputies of violating Nelson's civil rights during his arrest and death last year and of lying to cover it up.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found Nelson in a crashed Chevy Malibu. He had outstanding warrants out of Bogalusa for drug crimes, according to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report summarizing the incident.
The lawsuit claims an officer then drove to Nelson's Bogalusa home so he could change shoes before heading to jail. The complaint says Nelson ran into the woods, crossed a stream and dove “into undergrowth, where he was tased by police and taken into custody.” State Police's initial report said Nelson complained of being tired and short of breath on the ride to jail.
The surveillance footage shows two police SUVs pull up outside the Bogalusa police station as a man in plainclothes walks out of the building. Within a half-minute, the man arrives at the SUV, opens the driver’s side rear door and leans into the vehicle to pull Nelson's legs toward the door.
Eventually, after a strong tug, Nelson tumbles limply out of the SUV and lands on his handcuffed hands at the feet of the man in plainclothes. Nelson appears unresponsive as his head drops to the concrete. He remains there before the man from the building and a police officer drag him by his arms toward the entryway, in front of the police vehicle. They leave him there; an ambulance arrives five minutes later.
Northshore EMS records attached to the lawsuit show medical workers arrived to find Nelson in handcuffs on the ground, unconscious and gasping for air. The notes say Bogalusa police told paramedics the suspect “suffered no trauma upon arrest" and collapsed "while being walked from patrol car to jail."
The council ultimately approved a resolution Tuesday declaring its support for investigations by Louisiana State Police and the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office into Nelson's death. The DA's office has said its review of Nelson's case is pending.
Bogalusa police have said they are cooperating with the State Police investigation into Nelson's death and declined to comment further, citing the pending litigation.
Some councilmembers said the panel's hands are tied in taking further action.
"We're not here to hire or fire anybody. … If anything comes to light, trust me, you'll be the first to know about it," councilman Kenny Kellis told the audience.
Truong was unable to speak at the meeting because the council closed public participation following the outbursts, he said. Had he spoken, he said, he planned to ask for a vote of no-confidence against Bullen.
"Voting on a resolution saying you support an investigation is fine and dandy," he said. "But it's not enough."
Truong's previous statements calling for Bullen's resignation urged people to be respectful at Tuesday's meeting. He called for calm in the town after the outburst Tuesday, which drew at least five police units outside city hall following the scuffle that disrupted the meeting. Officers stood outside as residents trickled out of the meeting.
Truong won the Nov. 8 election for Bogalusa mayor with 56% of the vote, ousting incumbent Wendy O'Quin Perrette by a wide margin — Perrette drew 19% of the vote.