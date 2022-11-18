A second Houston man wanted in Bogalusa for murder was arrested Thursday and will be brought back to Louisiana to face charges, Bogalusa police said.
Aquandre Spencer, 23, is accused of killing 50-year-old Veronique Allen, who was struck by gunfire in the front room of a home on the 1400 block of Main Street in a drive-by shooting.
Bogalusa police suspected Spencer fled to Texas after the shooting and contacted the U.S. Marshall's Service for assistance in locating him. Marshalls found and arrested him in Houston.
Spencer is the second arrest in Allen's murder — 22-year-old Christian Myers was arrested earlier this month in Scarborough, Maine and was recently extradited back to Bogalusa, police said.
Spencer faces counts of first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of dangerous weapons. He has additional felony charges pending in Texas and has not yet received an extradition date.
Police believe Myers and Spencer were the only two perpetrators involved in the shooting, but the investigation continues.