Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15.
He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
“He was my inspiration. He made me work harder,” said his father, Reginald Taylor. “I wanted to make sure I provided everything he wanted because he was just a great kid and deserved to be rewarded.”
Ronie’s dreams came to a tragic end Dec. 9, when he was shot multiple times at a birthday party and later died at the hospital, according to Bogalusa police. Two other children, both 14, were injured in the attack — Ronique Jones-Taylor, Ronie’s mother, said one of the victims was Ronie’s best friend.
Ronie’s family lives in terror now as they grieve his death while the perpetrators remain at large. Jones-Taylor said she doesn’t sleep at night — every time she tries, the memory of her son being carried into an ambulance flashes before her again. Her sons who witnessed the attack suffer the same problem.
One of her sons, another Bogalusa High School student, is no longer attending school out of fear he’d be targeted by the perpetrators, Jones-Taylor said.
“I’m scared,” she explained. “I don’t want to lose another child, so I have to keep them home.”
Ronie’s death marked the eighth homicide in Bogalusa to cap off 2022 — the most police have ever recorded in the roughly 11,000-person town at the toe of Louisiana’s boot in Washington Parish. A ninth person was killed during an argument on Dec. 29, but police have said the shooting was justified.
Ronie was one of three young teenagers to be murdered last year. The other two were Landon Williams, 14, who was shot in the neck June 26 and taken off life support a month later; and Jerry Smith, 15, of Covington, who died in a shootout police suspect he was part of outside a Bogalusa High School football game on Oct. 14.
The surge in violence has been so significant that detectives started tracking non-fatal shootings last year in addition to the deadly ones. Bogalusa police say 2022 saw shots fired 77 times — in 30 of those cases, someone was wounded. Police also reported 11 stabbings last year, including the death of 21-year-old Ne’Colby Thomas in May 2022.
Historically, Bogalusa has only seen two or three homicides a year. But there were six in 2021, and now eight in 2022.
Bogalusa isn’t alone in this increase. Rural homicides in Louisiana have risen dramatically in recent years to at 17 killings per 100,000 people as of 2020, per CDC data — three times the national rural homicide rate.
'Those kids are just heartbroken'
Chad Harry, the band teacher for Bogalusa High School, said Ronie was one of the most memorable students he taught in his 17-year career. Ronie joined the band with his brother in August just after starting his freshman year of high school.
Ronie quickly became a leader for his class despite his newbie status, an unsurprising accomplishment for such a “little young businessman,” Harry recalled. The last month has been a challenge for the band as they adjust to their classmate — or “crab brother,” as the band calls new members — no longer being with them.
“Those kids are just heartbroken,” Harry said. “It was just really a dark time. I would see the kids come to class after that and they just, they wouldn’t really talk or say anything. They didn’t want to do anything. It was just a dark cloud over the band for a long period of time.”
Harry lamented how gun violence within the student body has risen in recent years. He said there are several gangs on campus now, and that the students involved now resort to killing each other instead of fighting like they used to — a sentiment echoed earlier last year by former Mayor Wendy Perrette.
Tragedies like Ronie’s death leave students in fear for their lives.
“That’s hurtful to know that there’s been no justice for Ronie and that someone just opened fire and shot him dead and is still able to walk around and enjoy freedoms of life,” Harry said. “Their lives haven’t changed or been interrupted at all.”
Major Troy Tervalon of Bogalusa Police attributed much of the violent crime to these “youth factions,” some of which are regional gangs that have set up shop in the small town. Officers have previously said the groups are not large or organized enough to call them actual “gangs.”
Rapper's death brings national attention
The violence brought by these groups in Bogalusa gained national prominence last summer following the fourth homicide of the year. Javorious Scott, a 24-year-old rapper under the name JayDaYoungan with millions of social media followers, was shot to death on a front porch of a house with his father, who survived.
Scott has been linked to a group called the 23 Gang or Big 23s by local police and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Police have yet to make an arrest in Scott’s death — he and Ronie are the only two unsolved cases from 2022, according to Tervalon — though police suspect one shooter ambushed the rapper that day.
'We mean business'
From city officials to community members, Bogalusans seem to cite a clear root cause for much of the violent crime: dire economic underdevelopment.
“You have a lot of youth that don’t have a skate rink, they don’t have a bowling alley, so they turn to the street,” said newly-inaugurated Mayor Tyrin Truong, a 23-year-old who outseated former mayor Perrette last fall. Truong said he plans to meet with private vendors in Baton Rouge soon with the goal of bringing more recreational businesses to his town.
Curbing this rampant violence will likely become the focal point of Truong’s tenure — Truong told The Advocate | Times-Picayune Thursday he plans to initiate a curfew in coordination with the city council some time in the next month to prevent further bloodshed.
“People know they can’t go to St. Tammany and shoot up somebody's house and expect to get away with it, but they know the condition that our city is in right now so they try to get away with it,” Truong said. “So we have to put in measures to ensure that they know we mean business moving forward.”
Truong also promised during his campaign to implement community policing in order to combat local mistrust with the police force and help with issues with witness cooperation. In one example of why residents are scared to speak up, he cited a child who recently spoke to police about a crime she saw and soon after had her home shot.
“The sentiment is that most people in the community know who’s doing this stuff, but everybody’s afraid to speak up for fear of retaliation and lack of protection,” Truong added.
Bogalusa police have been the subject of controversy in recent months after a federal lawsuit accused law enforcement agents of violating the civil rights of a Black man who died in police custody late last year. Truong called for Police Chief Kendall Bullen to resign in response.
Truong plans to meet with police, 22nd District Attorney Warren Montgomery and other stakeholders later this month to form a plan to dissolve the current factions operating in Bogalusa.
In the long-term, the mayor is working with state and federal officials to apply for grants that he says Bogalusa has been eligible for but never applied to. He said the collective grant money could give the city millions to help invest into the community and policing efforts.
“This keeps me up at night, trying to figure out how to keep these kids safe,” Truong said. "I know how these kids are feeling. I know how unsafe they feel, and I know the type of terror the perpetrators are putting in our community.”
Jones-Taylor said she originally moved Ronie and her family to the small town from New Orleans out of concern for violent crime in the metropolis. Now, she plans to move her family once again — this time out of Louisiana for good — to avoid any more bloodshed.
“I moved my kids from there to get away from something happening like this and the violence,” Jones-Taylor said. “For my child to be murdered at a party, I don’t even know. It’s crazy.”