Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record.
Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
Bobby Chance Thomas, 27, sustained one gunshot wound and died before police arrived, the department said.
Police say Thomas had argued earlier that evening with a female relative over a phone he had allegedly stolen. Thomas left, but came back and began "causing a disturbance outside." Once he kicked down the door and charged at the man, the man said he shot out of fear for his life, according to police.
Police said no arrests have been made since the shooting appears to be justified, but a complete investigation will be forwarded to District Attorney Warren Montgomery for review.
Bogalusa, a town of about 11,000 people, has experienced a spike in violent crime this year — so much so that police began tracking data on non-fatal shootings this year. The department was already tracking fatal shootings, and Major Troy Tervalon said this year is the deadliest on record.
The town's homicide streak gained national prominence earlier this summer when Javorious Scott, a rapper under the name JayDaYoungan, was shot to death on a front porch.