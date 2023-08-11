Denham Springs High school has been placed on lockdown due to a potential bomb threat on the first day of school while law enforcement sweeps the premises.
Livingston Parish Schools spokesperson Delia Taylor said Friday morning the high school students have been moved to an air-conditioned gym with staff and are secure. As a precaution, the Freshman High School has also been placed on lockdown and the students were moved to a separate gym, also air-conditioned.
Taylor said multiple law enforcement agencies were on campus Friday morning doing sweeps. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. they were on their third sweep and had not detected a device, she said.
"As a result of the ongoing investigation, no evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed at this time," she said.
She added that all students who came to school this morning were safe and accounted for, but emphasized parents will not be able to pick up their children at this time becaues the campus has been cordoned off.
"We will make arrangements for dismissal once the lockdown has been lifted," she said. "As updates are available we will notify the public."
This is a developing story.