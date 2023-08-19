An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was terminated from his job Saturday and arrested on a count of domestic abuse battery, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
Jordan Hilliard, the deputy investigated, had worked for the Sheriff's Office for a year and 10 months in the parish prison and, most recently, in the field training officer program.
The reported victim contacted the Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs division on Thursday about a domestic incident that happened in July 2022, Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.
Internal Affairs turned the case over to detectives once it appeared that a crime had occurred, Hicks said.