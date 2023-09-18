Two weeks after a Baton Rouge police warehouse facility was permanently shut down by city officials following allegations of abuse taking place there, more accusations have emerged -- this time from a woman saying officers illegally strip-searched her there.
The woman filed a federal lawsuit accusing Baton Rouge police of taking her to a narcotics processing facility -- called a “torture warehouse” by several civil rights attorneys -- after officers found a pill bottle in her car containing multiple different prescription medications during a traffic stop, attorney Ryan Thompson said at a press conference outside the facility Monday.
The woman claims she offered to show officers she had a valid prescription but was instead taken to the facility. There, the officers ordered the woman to strip off her clothes and spread her vagina to male officers, the lawsuit alleges.
BRPD later released her without a criminal charge, Thompson said.
A Baton Rouge police spokesman said a statement from the department is pending.
Thomas Frampton, a University of Virginia law professor and co-counsel in the lawsuit, said BRPD's strip search policy, which allows for searches to be conducted under "reasonable suspicion" and "probable cause", is unconstitutional on its face.
BRPD previously came under fire in 2021 for its policy after officers searched Clarence Green and his teenage brother following a traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals in public view. Police said they found a gun and marijuana, but a judge later dismissed the charges against Green.
"Chief Murphy Paul, instead of bringing BRPD policy in compliance with the constitution, decided to double down and endorse what his officers were doing and to insist that the illegal strip search policy that BRPD maintains was appropriate," said Frampton, who represented Green. "Because of that decision, ... countless Baton Rouge citizens have been subject to illegal, sexually humiliating strip searches."
Public outcry against BRPD over the facility erupted last month after another lawsuit, filed by 21-year-old Jeremy Lee, accused officers of taking him into custody “without reasonable suspicion or probable cause” and taking him to what his attorney's said was a “torture warehouse known to BRPD staff as ‘the BRAVE Cave,’” where he was severely beaten by officers.
Lee says he suffered a fractured rib and other injuries.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said last month that a preliminary investigation of the facility uncovered “enough disturbing details” to warrant permanently shuttering the warehouse, disbanding the BRPD Street Crimes Unit -- the department responsible for responding to drug-related complaints -- and opening a criminal investigation into how officers handled suspects.
Days earlier, Paul and Chief of Staff Myron Daniels told the public the narcotics processing facility had been used by the department for years and that there was “nothing secretive” there.
An officer accused of misconduct, Troy Lawrence Jr., tendered his resignation amid the controversy. Lawrence had been the subject of several abuse allegations and was in the process of being terminated when he quit, Paul said.
Lawrence is also accused of strip-searching the woman in the new lawsuit.