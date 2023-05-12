Baton Rouge police arrested a man on a count of second-degree murder Friday after learning more information about an incident originally believed to be a hit and run.
Police arrested Robert Hector, 59, for the death of Kentrell Maloid, 23, at about 3 a.m. April 27 on the 1500 block of Florida Boulevard.
The incident initially was being investigated as a hit and run, police said, but was later ruled a homicide after detectives learned Maloid was dragged over a half a mile before freeing himself from the car.