Baton Rouge police chased a car over the Mississippi River and back in a pursuit Friday afternoon, according to local authorities.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers attempted to pull over Jyrius Crockett, 19, for running a stop sign at about 4:20 p.m. Crockett refused to stop and led police down Interstate 10 before crossing the bridge to West Baton Rouge and throwing items out of his car.
Crockett's tires were spiked while in West Baton Rouge, though he continued to drive Northbound on U.S. Highway 190 until he crossed over the Huey P. Long Bridge, police said.
Crockett stopped at Greenwell Springs Road and Oak Villa Boulevard at about 4:50 p.m., according to McKneely. He was booked on aggravated flight and running a stop sign.
Police are searching for the thrown-out items, McKneely said.
BRPD pursuits have been subject to intense scrutiny in recent months.
Two Brusly High students were killed in a crash last New Year's Eve that started in Baton Rouge. On March 9th, a bystander was killed in Baton Rouge when a driver fleeing a BRPD traffic stop slammed into his truck.
West Baton Rouge's district attorney has sharply criticized how BRPD handles chases, and a Baton Rouge-area lawmaker has said he plans to file legislation that would rein the chases in.