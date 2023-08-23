A Baton Rouge police officer who's on paid administrative leave after an early August arrest on sexual battery of a child was re-arrested Tuesday on a count of third-degree rape, Zachary Police said.
DeMichael Robertson, 29, turned himself into the Zachary Police Department and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the rape count, the police department said in a news release.
Robertson was arrested for the first time on Aug. 1, also by Zachary Police, on a count of forcible sexual battery, accused of inappropriately touching a young girl, and was booked into the parish prison, police said at the time.
It was not clear whether or how the new arrest was related to the first arrest.
Employee records show that Robertson joined the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2015 and worked as a uniform patrol officer.
Robertson remains on paid administrative leave, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said Wednesday.