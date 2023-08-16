A Baton Rouge police officer who previously was accused in a lawsuit of muting his body camera during a traffic stop and spewing profanities at a woman before yanking her out of a car has been placed on paid leave, the department said Wednesday.
BRPD spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely confirmed the officer is Troy Lawrence Jr., a four-year officer with the department and son of deputy chief Troy Lawrence Sr.
In 2021, a lawsuit filed by 28-year-old Shermaine Reed alleged that on Halloween day 2020, Reed had gone to help her sister, who had been in a car accident on Harding Boulevard and was arguing with the other driver.
Officer Lawrence arrived on the scene and quickly muted the audio on his body camera, court documents state. He then began shouting expletives at everyone at the scene and said he wouldn't issue a police report because the damage wasn't severe enough. According to the lawsuit, Reed told Lawrence he was acting inappropriately, to which he responded by shoving her and telling her with vulgar language to get back in her car.
Lawrence later told internal affairs investigators that he had muted his camera to avoid recording what he felt he "needed to tell the parties."
After her initial interaction with Lawrence, the document says, Reed returned to her sister once the two drivers exchanged insurance information, but Lawrence ordered her to get back in her car and give him her ID.
As Reed fumbled to get her license from the driver's seat, Lawrence ordered her to hurry up, grabbed her wrist, pulled her out and placed her in handcuffs, the lawsuit says. The force with which Lawrence pulled her caused Reed to bang her knees — an injury that eventually required hospital attention.
Lawrence then placed Reed in the back of his police car and told her she would be going to jail, the document continues. He wrote in a police report that he did this to reduce the intensity of the situation.
He did not release Reed until her stepfather pleaded with Lawrence, telling him that he could calm down Reed.
Reed filed a complaint with BRPD the next day, in which she said she was treated "like an animal," adding that Lawrence's behavior "contributes to the stigma towards police officers."
Lawrence later told internal affairs investigators that he asked for Reed's ID because she had gotten out of her car to argue with the other driver and was causing a disturbance. He denied he had used profanities while addressing the drivers and said he only cursed at Reed in response to her cursing at him first.
He admitted to pulling Reed out of the car to handcuff her, though he said he didn't fill out a "use of force" report because his supervisor didn't require it, according to an internal affairs report of the incident.
Following interviews with Lawrence and other witnesses from the scene, BRPD ruled his behavior fell in line with policies on use of force, but determined that he had violated policies regarding officer conduct and body camera use and initially issued him a two-day suspension.
That suspension was downgraded to a letter of reprimand on March 11, 2021, after Lawrence sent Police Chief Murphy Paul a request for reconsideration.
The department ultimately agreed to pay Reed $55,000 in damages after parish attorneys refused her initial settlement demand of $40,000 and an apology from Lawrence.
Internal affairs documents and court records show Lawrence has received at least three additional suspensions since the lawsuit was filed — twice for verbal altercations with other BRPD officers, and once for crashing a vehicle.
Prior to the 2021 incident, Lawrence was the subject of controversy when he and another officer, Ken Camallo, conducted a warrantless search of an apartment after Camallo searched Clarence Green and his teenage brother during a traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals, body camera footage shows. A police report from the time states that the officers found a loaded gun and marijuana during the search at the traffic stop.
McKneely said Wednesday that he was unable to provide any more information as to why Lawrence has again been placed on leave.
At least two other Baton Rouge police officers have been the focus of lawsuits alleging on-the-job misconduct in recent years.
Last month, nearly a year after he was arrested on allegations he drove a female suspect to an apartment and sexually assaulted her, former BRPD officer Wade Hill became the focus of two federal lawsuits by two women who alleged he used his position to proposition women in his custody.
Before that, in August 2021, officer Donald Steele Jr. was arrested following allegations he solicited sexual favors from a college student, identified in a lawsuit as Tramiria Pitcher, during a traffic stop two months earlier.
A grand jury ultimately convicted Steele in 2022 of second-degree kidnapping and malfeasance in office.