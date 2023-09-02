The student who was killed in a shooting Friday night during the Brusly High-Port Allen football game was a 16-year-old Brusly High student.
The student was transported to the hospital and later died of his wounds, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized with gunshot injuries.
The identities of the victims had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
"As many of you are aware, there was a tragic incident at the football game Friday night," Brusly High principal Walt Lemoine said in a statement posted Saturday to the school's Facebook page. "Brusly High lost one of our students in a senseless act of violence."
"At this time, we send our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the victims," Lemoine said. "The tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire community."
The shooting happened at half-time, just after 8:30 p.m. the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday.
"Deputies, who were on scene providing security, responded to the shooting location, and located two victims, who were both transported to a local hospital," the Sheriff's Office said.
An Airmed helicopter was called to the scene, and first responders appeared to be trying to revive one of the victims.
Witnesses at the scene said the shooting happened near the concession stand.
"This is an active investigation and investigators are working diligently, following all leads, leaving no stone unturned," the Sheriff's Office said. "This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in West Baton Rouge Parish. Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board to ensure a safe environment inside the school, as well as outside of school hours."
The game was called off with the score tied at 13 points each.
Friday was the first night of high school football in the Baton Rouge region.
It was the 52nd game in the tradition called the Sugar Cane Classic, between Brusly High and Port Allen High.
West Baton Rouge schools will have crisis counselors and an "increased security presence" when classes resume Tuesday, Superintendent Chandler Smith said in a statement Saturday.
"Although we had extra security at this game, it ended in a tragic incident," Smith said. "At this time, we ask for prayers for all involved."
“We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives,” he said in the statement.
“Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy," Smith said. "In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.”
In a statement on its Facebook page, Port Allen High School sent "prayers and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims last night and everyone impacted."
"Every single thing we do, we do for our kids," the statement said. "We will continue that good work. There is so much good in them. We will continue to teach, guide, love and pray."
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigators are asking anyone who may have video of the shooting incident and or any information that could assist in this investigation to call WBRSO at (225) 343-9234 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.
"Our prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone touched by this tragedy," the Sheriff's Office said.