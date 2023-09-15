Police lights
iSTOCK PHOTO

An escaped "mellow" bull briefly blocked traffic on U.S. 51 south of Tickfaw Friday morning until he decided to head south into nearby woods.

Jonathan Fairfax, manager of a Dollar Tree store along U.S. 51, said he didn’t see the bull threaten any vehicles - even after one driver blew its horn at him.

“He was just chilling, walking around, kind of slow,” Fairfax said.

Fairfax said the bull, which appeared about 8:30 a.m. on the highway, ambled off south past a bridge and to a path off the road.

Fairfax said he wasn’t sure if the bovine stroller was a cow or a bull because it didn’t appear to have large horns.

“He was a mellow type,” Fairfax said.

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff’s deputies said they were able to corral the animal -- which they said was a bull -- and impound him.

After deputies put out media notices about the solid-black bull, the owner called in to claim the animal.

Under parish ordinance, the owner was required to call sheriff's deputies to prove ownership.

David J. Mitchell can be reached at dmitchell@theadvocate.com or followed on Twitter, @newsiedave.