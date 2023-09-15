An escaped "mellow" bull briefly blocked traffic on U.S. 51 south of Tickfaw Friday morning until he decided to head south into nearby woods.
Jonathan Fairfax, manager of a Dollar Tree store along U.S. 51, said he didn’t see the bull threaten any vehicles - even after one driver blew its horn at him.
“He was just chilling, walking around, kind of slow,” Fairfax said.
Fairfax said the bull, which appeared about 8:30 a.m. on the highway, ambled off south past a bridge and to a path off the road.
Fairfax said he wasn’t sure if the bovine stroller was a cow or a bull because it didn’t appear to have large horns.
“He was a mellow type,” Fairfax said.
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff’s deputies said they were able to corral the animal -- which they said was a bull -- and impound him.
After deputies put out media notices about the solid-black bull, the owner called in to claim the animal.
Under parish ordinance, the owner was required to call sheriff's deputies to prove ownership.