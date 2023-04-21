A bullet hole was found in a classroom window facing toward Dalrymple Drive at the University Lab School Friday morning, according to a statement from the school.
The statement said staff contacted LSU Police regarding the damage, who determined the bullet was fired from an off-campus location. Officials said there were no threats to campus safety, and that LSUPD would continue monitoring the situation.
"Campus safety remains our foremost priority, and communicating these updates to you is intended to keep our entire community aware and informed of the security precautions we will continue to take in order to protect our students and staff," the statement said.