Deputies are searching for two men they say are behind two carjackings in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish this week.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the first vehicle was taken at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Circle K on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge just before midnight Monday.
The victim told detectives that two men stole his keys and took his 2015 Audi A4. Investigators later determined the suspects arrived at the gas station in a Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen through the New Orleans Police Department.
Hicks said one suspect left in the victim's Audi and the other left in the Hyundai.
Later, she said deputies learned that the same Hyundai and occupants were involved in a possible carjacking in Ascension Parish, but that vehicle was later recovered in New Orleans.
Hicks said the first victim described the suspects as wearing black masks and black clothing and armed with handguns.
She said anyone with information about the thefts should contact EBRSO Burglary at (225) 389-5064.