A Central police officer whose leg was run over Friday night by a fleeing car is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery Saturday, the Central Police Department said.
Officer Shaine Powers was patrolling a BREC park located in the back of the Bridlewood subdivision after hours Friday night when he saw a small grey four-door sedan enter the park, according to police. Powers approached the car and asked the driver to get out because he suspected the driver had illegal drugs.
The driver instead fled the scene, running over Powers' leg in the process, officers say.
Powers was transferred to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and underwent a successful surgery on his leg Saturday, police said. He is expected to make a full recovery, and is now "in good spirits with his wife by his side."
The driver remains at-large, according to police.