A Central police officer was injured Friday night after a fleeing car ran over his leg, according to the Central Police Department.
Officers say the officer was patrolling the BREC park in the back of the Bridlewood subdivision at about 10:40 p.m. when he saw a small grey four-door sedan enter the park. The officer approached the car because the park.
The officer suspected the driver had illegal drugs, police say. When he asked the driver to get out of his car, the driver sped away, running over the officer's leg.
The police officer was brought to the hospital and is in good condition, according to CPD. The driver remains at-large.