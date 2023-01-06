A child is dead after she was attacked by a dog Friday evening, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said EMS and the St. George Fire Department were called to a home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.
A 7-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died, Hicks said.
"This is an awful, heart-breaking tragedy," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers."
EBRSO is investigating the case. Hicks said Animal Control was notified and has the dog in custody.
No other information was available.