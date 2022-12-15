East Baton Rouge Parish deputies Thursday arrested a Zachary man on 15 child pornography accusations and said that while searching for evidence they found abuse targeting pre-pubescent children and the rape of what appeared to be unconscious women.
Owen Randall, 24, of the 9000 block of Dottie Lee Drive, was also accused of possession to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, sheriff's office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. No charges were listed regarding the rape videos deputies said they found.
According to an affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in late June alerted deputies about images found on the Snapchat app.
Of 12 videos reported, four originals contained child pornography, and eight were duplicates, deputies said. After obtaining search warrants in September and November, deputies located 13 videos of child pornography, three videos of what appeared to be unconscious women being raped by men and 25 images of homegrown marijuana plants at Randall's residence, the affidavit said.
Deputies said they found that, on June 29, Randall had sent 14 images or videos to other Snapchat users.
Sheriff's documents show Randall was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. His name was not listed in jail booking records later Thursday.