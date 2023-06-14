A child rescued from inside a burning four-plex was in critical condition Wednesday after a passerby noticed the fire and called 911, officials said.
Firefighters from both the Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments responded to the blaze, which broke out at about 8 a.m. at a four-plex in the 7700 block of Bles Avenue.
While BRFD firefighters began to attack the fire, those with SGFD began a search, spokespersons with both departments said.
"Upon further investigation, St. George firefighters found a child in critical condition in the building," said Meg Kling, spokeswoman for the St. George Fire Department. "They rescued the child and ran the child to the paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS, who then went to work providing patient care. The child was then delivered to a local area hospital."
Curte Monte, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
The passerby who called 911 went on to bang on apartment doors and windows to alert residents, cutting his arm in the process. He was treated by EMS at the scene, Monte said.
Firefighters were able to control and extinguish the fire within an hour, he said.