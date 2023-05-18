A woman has been arrested, accused of delaying seeking medical attention for two children who were wounded when one of them got hold of a gun, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Desirae Felder was booked on counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice, spokeswoman Cpl. Saundra Watts said. The children were Felder's son and nephew.
Officers responded to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center after the children, ages 3 and 6, arrived wounded, Watts said. Felder, 26, brought the children to the hospital, but did not say they'd been shot; doctors determined the injuries were gunshot wounds and called BRPD, Watts said.
She added that doctors couldn't tell how long it had been since the children were shot, but noted that the wounds had "begun the healing process."
Police believe one of the children picked up the gun, which the department described as an "assault-style weapon," while they were in Felder's care and started shooting, causing the injuries.
The injuries were not life-threatening and the children have since been released from the hospital, Watts said.
“We would like to impress upon parents, especially with summer approaching, the importance of gun safety,” Watts said.
Watts urged gun owners to keep firearms locked and out of the reach of children. If a gun cannot be locked up, a cable lock should be placed down the barrel of the gun and it should be kept unloaded and away from children, she said.
As she was being escorted to a waiting police car outside Louisiana State Police Headquarters Thursday, Felder swore at nearby reporters and made obscene gestures.
The Department of Children and Family Services is involved, Watts said.