A fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a church under renovation near Winbourne Avenue has been ruled arson, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said.
There were no injuries from the fire that was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church at 2863 Mission Drive.
The fire was put out with little damage to the building, the fire department said.
Curt Monte, department spokesman, said that construction materials inside the front door of the church were on fire when firefighters arrived.
The same church caught fire in January 2022, when an A/C unit malfunctioned, the fire department said.
Anyone with information on Wednesday's arson case is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 389-2050 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.