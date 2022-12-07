A store clerk stabbed a customer during a fight that started when the man couldn't prove he was old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Brandon Sam was booked on aggravated battery after a fight at a convenience store near the intersection of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane in southeastern Baton Rouge late Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old victim is expected to survive his injuries.
The sheriff's department said the clerk and the customer argued after the customer didn't have identification showing that he was old enough to buy cigarettes. The argument escalated into a fight and then Sam pulled out a 5-inch knife and stabbed the customer in the upper back near the spine, a leg and the head, a sheriff's department affidavit said.
"The accused advised that the victim was upset because he refused to sell him cigarettes, and an argument ensued," the affidavit said. "According to the accused, they met at the threshold of the clerk's counter when they engaged in a fight, and he brandished his knife, stabbing the victim."
An investigator said a videotape of the fight corroborated statements given by Sam, the victim and others in the store.