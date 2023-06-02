Weeks after police officer Shawn Kelly was shot and critically injured while responding to a report of a disturbance at a local shopping center, members of the Denham Springs community are still showing their unwavering support as Kelly continues to fight for his life.
On Saturday, residents will host a benefit for the wounded officer at the Denham Springs Municipal Oaks Pavilion, complete with $10 plate lunches and $5 wristbands to watch live performances from local musicians.
Attendees who pay an entry fee of $25 will also be granted access to an all-day open car show with door prizes and live auctions.
Co-organizer Brandon Cavin, owner of Swamp Donkeys catering, said 100% of the proceeds will go toward the 29-year law enforcement veteran and his family.
"Every single penny that's taken in goes to Officer Kelly," Cavin said.
Kelly, a father of four, was one of several officers who responded to calls about an argument between a man and a woman in the parking lot outside Petco at the Spring Park Plaza shopping mall May 11, law enforcement officials have said.
When police arrived, 30-year-old Justin Roberts of Denham Springs reportedly began to fire at them, striking Kelly multiple times.
Roberts fled but was later killed by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies after officials say he approached them while brandishing a gun. Officers performed CPR on Kelly at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Cavin said he began to think about organizing a fundraiser for Kelly days after the shooting. As soon as he began hunting for vendors, word spread quickly.
"Everybody just reached out and started donating," Cavin said. "It got really big really fast."
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has also shown its support. On Thursday, the department posted a photo to its Facebook page of LPSO dispatchers sporting shirts with Kelly's name on them that they purchased through a fundraiser at Sport N Center, a local sporting goods store.
"We continue to support DSPD," spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
DSPD leaders have described Kelly as a "lifetime public servant" who has received "multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude."
The department will host its own benefit, "Give Back Day for Officer Shawn Kelly," at Le Chien Brewing Company Jun. 10.
"The Denham Springs community, we come together," Cavin said. "Every time there's any kind of tragedy, we put aside all of our differences and we make it happen."