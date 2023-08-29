A Baton Rouge police officer at the center of a previous lawsuit that accused him of illegally detaining a woman and yanking her from her car during a 2020 traffic stop has resigned in light of new allegations, the mayor's office said.
Troy Lawrence Jr. was placed on paid leave earlier this month. He tendered his resignation Tuesday, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
In a report Monday, TV station WAFB detailed a new lawsuit filed by a man who claims BRPD officers — including Lawrence — brutally beat him inside a BRPD interrogation facility known as the 'Brave Cave.'
An attorney for the man described the site as a "torture warehouse" and a "black site," the report said.
In a statement, Broome said she had directed Police Chief Murphy Paul to suspend all operations at the facility pending a "thorough investigation" by the Baton Rouge police department, adding that she was previously unaware of the facility's existence.
"The severity of these allegations deeply concerns me, especially given the potential impact on the trust our community places in us — a trust we've worked tirelessly to establish and maintain during my administration," she said.
BRPD did not previously say why Lawrence had been placed on paid leave.
Lawrence, a four-year officer with BRPD and son of Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr., was also the focus of a 2021 lawsuit filed by a woman, identified as Shermaine Reed, 28, who said the officer shouted at her and forced her out of her own vehicle the previous Halloween when she went to help her sister, who had been in a car accident on Harding Boulevard.
According to the lawsuit, Lawrence arrived at the scene and quickly muted the audio on his body camera. He then began shouting expletives at everyone and said he wouldn't file a report because the damage wasn't severe enough, the suit says. When Reed told Lawrence he was acting inappropriately, he responded by shoving her and telling her with vulgar language to get back in her car.
Reed filed a complaint with the department. Following interviews with Lawrence and other witnesses from the scene, BRPD ruled his behavior fell in line with policies on use of force, but determined that he had violated policies regarding officer conduct and body camera use and initially issued him a two-day suspension.
That suspension was later downgraded to a letter of reprimand after Lawrence sent Chief Murphy Paul a request for reconsideration.
The department ultimately agreed to pay Reed $55,000 in damages after parish attorneys refused her initial settlement demand of $40,000 and an apology from Lawrence.
Internal affairs documents and court records show Lawrence has received at least three additional suspensions since the lawsuit was filed—- twice for verbal altercations with other BRPD officers, and once for crashing a vehicle.
Prior to the 2021 incident, Lawrence was the subject of controversy when he and another officer, Ken Camallo, conducted a warrantless search of an apartment after Camallo searched a man and his teenage brother during a traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals, body camera footage showed. A police report from the time states that the officers found a loaded gun and marijuana during the search and traffic stop.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.