An officer who was rehired by the Baton Rouge Police Department in March after being fired 23 years ago for sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming an officer and untruthfulness is no longer with the department, a police spokesperson said.
Spokeswoman Cpl. Saundra Watts declined to comment further.
Neldare was fired in December of 2000, after he was accused of grabbing a young man by the throat and putting his crotch in his face in one incident and putting his hand down a woman's pants in another. His appeals to both the civil service board and the courts failed.
Neldare then worked for the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and the Port Allen Police Department; he was hired back by BRPD in March this year as a uniform patrol officer.
Public employee records show Neldare has an annual salary with the BRPD of about $56,000.
Neldare's recent rehiring didn't sit well with the former police chief who fired him.
“The public has a right to expect that a law enforcement officer will not use his authority to force someone into a sexually compromising position,” former Police Chief Greg Phares, who fired Neldare, said last week. “It’s my belief that any individual who engaged in that sort of activity shouldn’t be a law enforcement officer.”
Police leaders had previously defended the process that resulted in Neldare’s rehiring.
“All police officer applicants for the Baton Rouge Police Department are required to complete an exhaustive process to be hired,” Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said in a statement last week. “At the conclusion of the hiring process and the completion of all mandated screenings, an objective, fair and impartial decision was made to employ Officer Neldare.”
Morgan Lamandre, president and CEO of Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, said she had a meeting Friday about Neldare's hiring with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Metro Council members Denise Amoroso and Laurie White Adams and Mary Jane Marcantel, a prominent neighborhood activist.
Lamandre said she expressed concern to Broome about Neldare's hiring, saying he could have been criminally charged based on current laws; she pointed to a law the legislature passed in 2018 saying no one can consent to sexual contact while dealing with police.
Lamandre said Broome told her she did not know about Neldare's hiring and was immediately concerned and would talk with Police Chief Murphy Paul soon.
"I think that we can't look at it as just this particular individual. What are we missing in the process of hiring?" Lamandre said. "They had to have known his background. Who decided based on a review of everything that it would be ok to hire this person?"
Lamandre continued: "It might be easy to say this person slipped through the cracks, but there's just no way that can be true. I want to understand the rationale of the person who made the decision to rehire this person knowing his background."
The accusations
The first incident for which Neldare was disciplined — when he originally worked for the Baton Rouge Police — happened outside a teen club on Florida Boulevard in July 2000, according to disciplinary records.
A 19-year-old man was told earlier to leave the area but later returned to see if his younger sister needed a ride, documents from BRPD's Internal Affairs investigation say.
Neldare recognized the teen as he drove by and had another officer conduct a traffic stop; after the man got out of the car, Neldare grabbed him by the throat, pushed his face against the hot hood of the car and repeatedly called him a “b***h” before making him get on his knees in front of Neldare's crotch, according to Neldare’s termination letter.
In the second incident, about a month later, Neldare and another officer were investigating a disturbance on Evangeline Street when they saw a domestic dispute taking place at the house next door, according to Neldare's termination letter.
Neldare intervened in the dispute and learned that the 30-year-old woman living at the house was arguing with her boyfriend.
In his own police report on the incident — which the department said he didn't submit until ordered to do s — Neldare said he spoke to the boyfriend outside and told him that “there was enough p---y to go around 10 times or more and not to get caught up on just one.”
Neldare released the boyfriend a short time later and walked into the woman’s home to talk to her. According to documents from Internal Affairs investigators, she was trying to explain to Neldare that she was concerned for her safety if her boyfriend returned, when Neldare made her two young daughters go to their rooms.
Neldare brought her to the kitchen, said he wanted to “see what you got” that had her boyfriend going “crazy” and slid his hand down the front of her pants, Neldare's termination letter said. She resisted by pulling away, it said.
He asked her what she could do in exchange for 24-hour protection and suggested she cook for him or give him a back massage, she later told investigators. She said she didn’t do either of those things.
Neldare left soon after the woman's teenage son arrived home, according to his termination letter.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said recently that Neldare’s past could endanger prosecutions in which he is a witness.
Since being rehired, Neldare has been added to Moore’s “Brady list,” which is named after the 1963 Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland that prosecutors cannot withhold evidence which might exonerate a defendant.
The Brady list, which Moore began in 2015, tracks any law enforcement agent previously found to be untruthful. Moore says he is required to inform defense attorneys when an officer on the list might testify in court.
“We will look at cases as they come in, but I would hope that he does not become a witness in any of our cases because of the background,” Moore said. “It would just be really unfair to the victims that he may be protecting and working for. It really puts a burden on us.”
In Neldare’s case, Moore said he “just can’t ever see" calling him as a witness given the past allegations and the discipline taken.