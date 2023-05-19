The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office was called to multiple scenes Thursday night into Friday morning as police responded to at least one report of a shooting, Baton Rouge police said.
Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was called to a residential neighborhood in the 6000 block of Villa Ashley Drive, off North Ardenwood Road, after officers found a man dead.
He also confirmed that the East Baton Rouge coroner was called to a spot just off LSU's campus Friday morning but was unable to provide more information. It was not immediately clear whether the scene was related to earlier reports of shots fired in the area.
McKneely said more details would be available later Friday morning.
This is a developing story.