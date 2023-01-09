Two people were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, the authorities say.
The victims were a couple discovered by a family member, said a law enforcement source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the peoples' relationship publicly.
The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue around 12:30 p.m., said Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The residential block of Indigo Ridge lies less than half a mile north of George O'Neal Road and about a quarter mile from O'Neal Lane.
