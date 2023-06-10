The cousin of a drug kingpin was found dead early Saturday in his dorm at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Julius Hankton, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2017 over a killing prompted by a robbery during a dice game, was found unresponsive in his dorm around midnight, according to DOC communications director Ken Pastorick.
Prison medical staff and Acadian Ambulance paramedics both administered CPR before Hankton was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., Pastorick said.
The cause of Hankton's death is unknown at this time, but foul play is not suspected.
Hankton is the cousin of Central City drug kingpin Telly Hankton, who is serving a life sentence for drug and murder charges.