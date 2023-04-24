Two known members of the "Dat Klan" gang were each sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading no contest to various narcotics charges, among other counts, prosecutors said.
Demario M. “Juke” Williams Jr., 23, of Hammond pleaded no contest on April 10 to nine charges and was sentenced to serve a total of 13 years with the Department of Corrections, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.
Williams' felony charges include obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, introducing or possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison or jail, and several possession with intent to distribute various narcotics counts. He also pleaded no contest to several misdemeanors, such as resisting an officer by flight and providing false information, as well as some drug possession charges.
For the obstruction of justice charge, Williams was sentenced to serve 13 years, and for each additional felony charge he will serve 10 years concurrent with the first sentence.
Several days later, Marques Lloyd “Lil Pines” Harrison Jr., 24, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to 12 charges, including attempted conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree battery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, battery of a dating partner, and various drug counts, among others. He, too, received a sentence of 13 years with the Department of Corrections.
Prosecutors say both men were known members of the "Dat Klan" gang.
Both Williams' and Harrison's drug charges stemmed from authorities discovering narcotics either in a vehicle or on their person during searches, prosecutors said. They also each were found to have at least one mobile phone in their possession while detained in a parish jail.
However, some charges stemmed from violent incidents.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office had arrested Williams in a shooting at a Hammond gas station which involved rival gang members. Suspects in two different vehicles had exhanged gunfire and struck a victim as they drove past the gas station, prosecutors said.
Authorities learned Williams was borrowing a vehicle that was involved in the shooting, and when they found the vehicle and sought him for questioning, he tried to hide the bullet holes with duct tape and a tarp.
In Harrison's case, Hammond Police arrested him in 2020 for attempted conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. According to prosecutors, Harrison shot someone while the person was about to get a haircut in a driveway after the two exchanged words. Harrison then grabbed a gun from his car and shot under the carport, then shot the victim in the leg and demanded they empty their pockets before driving away.
Authorities found Harrison later messaged someone who lived at the house where the shooting happened to say he wouldn't have fired shots if he had known there were children present at the residence.
Officers eventually arrested Harrison after they saw him driving his car at a high speed and running a traffic light. When they identified him and searched the vehicle, they found a small bag of suspect marijuana, a digital scale, cell phones and a red bandana, which they believe to be the color of the “Dat Klan” gang.