A teenager was found shot to death on River Road near the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge early Wednesday.
BRPD spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said police were called to the scene, 222 South River Road, in response to an individual shot and killed following an incident he said was related to a "domestic relationship."
McKneely said the shooter was not the victim's partner.
The coroner's office identified the teen as Malik Clark, 19.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.