A cemetery in Denham Springs was vandalized over the weekend and police are investigating.
Headstones and urns were damaged and displaced at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue, officials with the Denham Springs Police Department said Tuesday.
A report has been filed with the department, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
On Wednesday, city workers and Seale Funeral Services & Monuments will begin to repair the grave sites that were damaged, the city said in a Facebook statement.