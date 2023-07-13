A 20-year-old Denham Springs man who removed his ankle monitor before committing a vehicle burglary and shooting was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
Kejuan Kentrell Jenkins pleaded no contest to one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary, according to Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
He was sentenced to serve 40 years with the Department of Corrections.
In May 2021, the Denham Springs Police Department began investigating a string of vehicle burglaries, with more than 20 occurring in one day, prosecutors said. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was also investigating similar burglaries outside of the city limits, along with a shooting on Florida Blvd.
On May 9, a person was shot during a vehicle burglary, according to prosecutors. The victim was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest, but survived.
A spent shell-casing, the victim’s shoes with blood stains and a uniform visor were all discovered during the course of the LPSO investigation. Their investigation led them to an apartment where, after they secured a search warrant, officers discovered the items stolen in the vehicle burglaries — as well as an ankle monitor belonging to Jenkins.
Jenkins had cut the monitor earlier that day, investigators learned. The monitor belonged to a bail bonds company which had bonded Jenkins from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for an attempted second-degree murder charge. Court records show Baton Rouge Police arrested Jenkins arrested in December 2019 for attempted second-degree murder.
Jenkins was later taken into custody by the U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Last October, Jenkins took a plea deal in East Baton Rouge and was sentenced to 40 years for second-degree rape, five years for theft of a motor vehicle and five years for simple burglary.