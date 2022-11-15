A Denham Springs Police officer shot a dog that barked, snarled and lunged at him while he was on his way to work, officials said.
An officer was leaving his home on Sunday at 5:48 p.m. when he saw a pit-bull dog running across the street toward him, said Denham Springs Police Sgt. Scott Sterling.
"The dog was barking and snarling and lunged towards the officer," Sterling said.
The officer fired his duty weapon four times, striking the dog, which retreated to Carolyn Avenue, Sterling said. The dog's owner brought the pit bull for medical attention, and the dog was awaiting surgery.
The officer was uninjured in the incident.
During a follow-up investigation, officers concluded the dog was not on a leash or contained by a fence before charging the officer, Sterling said. The dog's owner, Kadondra Ardoin, of Denham Springs, was cited with violating a leash law — a Denham Springs City ordinance misdemeanor — inside city limits.