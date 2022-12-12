Denham Springs Police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was kidnapped and raped while she was walking near Pete's Highway.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Denham Springs Police received a call about an alleged kidnapping, spokesperson Sgt. Scott Sterling said.
A woman told police she was walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway when a man with a sweatshirt pulled over his face took her to an unknown location on foot and raped her, Sterling said.
It was unclear exactly where the suspect raped her, though Sterling said the woman told police she was attacked in a wooded area possibly near Gray's Creek or Pete's Highway where there was a mattress on the ground.
Officers working to gather information and evidence on the attack asked the public for help in the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Denham Springs Police Dept at (225)-665-5106.