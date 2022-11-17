Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Denham Springs Freshman High teacher Thursday whom they accused of two separate inappropriate interactions with minors.
Deputies say 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, of Denham Springs, was discovered exchanging inappropriate messages with a juvenile and coordinating with another juvenile to buy a cell phone and vape pen.
The Livingston Parish Public School system said officials learned of the investigation Thursday morning before meeting with her and accepting her resignation for violating the district's electronic communication policy and acting inappropriately.
"Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation," the school system said in a statement.
Callicott was booked on contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Deputies say information is limited as the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information is encouraged to call (225)686-2241.