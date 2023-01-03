Former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins is in a courtroom this morning to discuss possibly reaching a deal that would end a high-profile sex crimes case against him.
Perkins faces 78 counts including child pornography, but state lawyers said Tuesday morning they were considering letting Perkins plead guilty to a reduced number of charges.
The deal had not yet been accepted, and Judge Erika Sledge intended to go through each count with lawyers for the state and Perkins.
Sledge said the deal would include Perkins pleading guilty to:
- Second degree rape
- Sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 (2 counts)
- Video Voyeurism
- Pornography Involving Juveniles (2 counts)
- Mingling of Harmful Substances
The mingling pertains to an accusation that he contaminated pastries that his former wife, then-school teacher Cynthia Perkins, served to students.
Cynthia Perkins previously pleaded guilty to a handful of the 72 charges she faced. She was sentenced to 41 years on the condition that she testify against Perkins.