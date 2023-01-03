A former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy accused of horrific sex crimes involving children pleaded guilty Tuesday, avoiding a trial that would have required young victims to testify about a series of acts that helped generate 150 criminal charges ranging from rape and child pornography to video voyeurism and mingling harmful substances onto cupcakes served to junior high students.
Dennis Perkins and his then-wife, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, had faced a total of 150 felony charges after their arrest in 2019. Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty last year to reduced charges and was sentenced to 41 years in prison in a deal contingent upon her testifying against her now-ex husband.
Dennis Perkins' trial had been set to start Monday on 78 counts. It was delayed last year after the state gave Perkins' lawyer between 700,000 to 800,000 digital files during the discovery phase of court proceedings and the lawyer said he needed additional time to work on the case.
In court Tuesday, Perkins pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to 100 years in prison for:
- Second degree rape
- Sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 (2 counts)
- Video Voyeurism
- Pornography Involving Juveniles (2 counts)
- Mingling of Harmful Substances
The mingling pertains to an accusation that he contaminated pastries that his former wife served to students.
Under terms of the deal, he'll spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, lawyers for the state and defense said.
In a victim-impact statement, one victim questioned whether Perkins cares about anyone “besides yourself.” She cited his “sick, deplorable actions.”
“You will no longer have control over your victims anymore,” she said. “I’m so thankful I don’t have to sit in this courtroom with you or your attorney again. Have a nice life in prison.”
Perkins himself addressed the court, saying he was sorry for the community, his victims and his family.
"I would like to say I’m sorry. … I spent more than 3 years living in a box. It’s not about me. I just want to make the statement. Jesus Christ has forgiven me. I’m grateful for that. I hope and pray that anybody that this has affected would also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ," he said.
Perkins was formerly the commander of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit and had been with the agency from 2002 until his arrest 17 years later.
The case started with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to the couple's arrest in October 2019. An IP address associated with some of the material led investigators to Dennis and Cynthia Perkins' home in Denham Springs.
In her plea deal, Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty last February to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances.
Prosecutors had seized thousands of incriminating videos and photos from Perkins' home, and identified 2,600 photos and more than 300 videos that would make up "99% of our evidence" against the former deputy. The most-recent delay in the trial occurred after defense lawyer Jarrett Ambeau said he should be able to view the hundreds of thousands of additional files that hadn't been turned over.
While preparing for Perkins' court date, Judge Erika W. Sledge had said she expected the trial to take two weeks.
Court papers filed in December 2019 outlined the specifics against the couple.
Dennis Perkins' initial 78 felony counts dated back to 2014 and included two adults, two juveniles and a dog, according to papers filed then. Cynthia Perkins faced 72 charges initially.
Most offenses related to one victim under age 13 and included allegations of rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, video voyeurism and the production of child pornography over a period of several months in 2019. The documents do not detail the nature of the relationship between either suspect and the child.
Dennis Perkins was accused of ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks that were then ingested by unsuspecting victims. Also, sometime between June 1-19, 2019, Dennis Perkins engaged in sexual contact with a dog and filmed the act, according to the indictment documents.
Cynthia Perkins resigned from her job as a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker the day she was arrested in October 2019. She had been with Livingston Parish schools since 2009 as a substitute, then as a full-time teacher at North Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School.