East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Central on Saturday night that sources say left a 12-year-old girl dead.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the fatal shooting was on the 14000 block of Forest Grove Avenue.
Sources say a woman drove to her ex-boyfriend's house with three juveniles in her car, a teenage girl, a teenage boy and the 12-year-old girl. The three juveniles knocked on the house's door and then retreated to the vehicle.
A woman believed to be the ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend came out of the house and began firing a weapon, according to sources, striking the 12-year-old girl.
Sources say the woman accused of the shooting and the ex-boyfriend fled the scene in a car but were later detained by deputies.
This is a developing story.