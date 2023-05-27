East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Friday in connection to a shooting that left two people dead in April.
Deputies responded to a shooting April 18 on the 5800 block of Denova Street that left two men — Steven Brown, 29, and Ray Griffin, 21 — with life-threatening injuries that they later died from in the hospital, according to arrest documents.
Video surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed 21-year-old Tyrece Rollins and several others underneath the carport of a residence when one victim arrived at the residence, parked and began talking with Rollins, arrest documents say. The second victim arrived shortly after.
Deputies say a verbal argument broke out between the two victims, which escalated into the two drawing weapons and firing at each other.
Rollins went in and out of the house during the argument, deputies say, and once shots were fired he pulled out a handgun and began firing at one of the victims, who was rolling around on the ground to avoid being struck.
Rollins then ran behind the house and gave his weapon to another man, who discarded it in some nearby woods. Rollins returned with a rifle-style handgun and concealed it inside a victim's car, arrest documents say.
Detectives recorded 23 rounds fired at the scene in total.
Deputies booked Rollins on principal to second-degree murder.