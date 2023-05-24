A Baton Rouge man faces a second-degree murder charge for a shooting earlier this month outside a Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard that left a man dead, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Kenneth McKenzie, 31, was booked Wednesday, accused of killing 33-year-old Juandell Miller. Investigators found his DNA on shell casings, according to arrest documents.
Deputies say Miller was working on his car outside the Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard when a suspect walked into the parking lot, took a "rifle style weapon" from a plastic bag he was holding and shot Miller multiple times.
The suspect got into a Dodge Avenger on the passenger's side behind the gas station and fled the scene, arrest documents say. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies identified the owner of the Dodge Avenger from a nearby license plate reader and interviewed him. From that interview, detectives learned McKenzie had borrowed his car with another man that day. Video footage confirmed McKenzie took the car before the shooting and brought it back hours afterward, documents say.
Investigators also collected several shell casings at the scene and sent them to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, which later turned up with a DNA match for McKenzie, according to deputies.