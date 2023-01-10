The deputy who was attacked by dogs and shot Tuesday was attempting to arrest someone for violating a protective order, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
When the deputy and a training officer arrived at a home to make the arrest, someone opened the door and two large pit bulls emerged and attacked the deputies, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Both officers fired their guns; one hit and killed one of the dogs and the other hit the deputy in the leg, Hicks said. The deputy's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The second dog was picked up by animal control; a third dog was at the home, but did not rush the deputies, Hicks said. None of the dogs were restrained, Hicks said.
The shooting comes days after a 7-year-old girl was killed by an unrestrained pit bull on Kendalwood Road, according to the sheriff's office. The death led to negligent homicide charges for the dog's owner and shocked the local neighborhood and school community.